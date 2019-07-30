Opinion GIDEON RACHMAN: Hong Kong is the flashpoint in the new cold war Beijing is likely to wait out the street demonstrations, hoping they will lose momentum BL PREMIUM

Hong Kong has played a central role in the two great stories of our era — the rise of China and the globalisation of the world economy.

More than 30 years ago, China’s emergence as the workshop of the world began just across the border from Hong Kong, powered by the territory’s money, expertise and international connections. Today, Hong Kong continues to serve as a crucial gateway between China and the West.