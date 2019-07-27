Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: Hatice Cengiz and her campaign for the truth about Jamal Kashoggi ‘I had once asked Jamal what was the worst that could happen to him and he said kidnapping or jail or a seizure of his passport, but he was sure no one would dare hurt him on Turkish soil’ BL PREMIUM

“I don’t want to cry,” are the first words Hatice Cengiz utters when I sit down across from her in a burgundy leather booth.

I am anticipating an emotional lunch and conscious of the need to tread carefully. I know that the young Turkish woman with small sad eyes is living through a terrible trauma. Cengiz was the fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who was butchered last October at his country’s embassy in Istanbul. The doctorate student was that lonely, distraught figure, recognisable by her headscarf, who waited restlessly outside the building for Khashoggi to re-emerge as TV viewers around the world looked on.