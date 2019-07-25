Sewing deserves credit for stitching up Deutsche
The new CEO is swiftly executing his restructuring plan but there is much to do
25 July 2019 - 05:04
Each new boss has viewed Deutsche Bank through his own prism. Christian Sewing has brought out the red portion of the spectrum. His restructuring of the bank has triggered a €3.1bn second-quarter loss.
So far, the market has shown little appreciation for Sewing. Its shares have dropped about 8% since early April, when he took over, outpacing the MSCI European banks’ index. But that counts for nothing when the stock trade at just a quarter of book value.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.