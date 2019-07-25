Opinion Sewing deserves credit for stitching up Deutsche The new CEO is swiftly executing his restructuring plan but there is much to do BL PREMIUM

Each new boss has viewed Deutsche Bank through his own prism. Christian Sewing has brought out the red portion of the spectrum. His restructuring of the bank has triggered a €3.1bn second-quarter loss.

So far, the market has shown little appreciation for Sewing. Its shares have dropped about 8% since early April, when he took over, outpacing the MSCI European banks’ index. But that counts for nothing when the stock trade at just a quarter of book value.