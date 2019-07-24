Opinion Will the real Boris Johnson please stand up? Britain’s prime minister designate has some MPs unsure of whether he will be the brash Brexiteer or the pragmatic mayor of London he once was BL PREMIUM

London — Conservative Party members make up a fraction of 1% of the UK electorate, but they have overwhelmingly chosen Boris Johnson, the grassroots darling and figurehead of the 2016 Brexit campaign, as Britain’s next prime minister.

How he is received by the other more than 99% of the voting public will depend on two key questions.