Opinion The relationship status of SABMiller and AB InBev: it's complicated AB InBev's $122bn deal to purchase London-listed SABMiller remains endlessly fascinating, just not always in a good way

Sometimes it’s nice to take a step back from the frantic pace of the mergers and acquisitions game and reflect on whether a deal was even worth it.

There are the obvious examples of unbelievable deal-making — think Google’s acquisition of YouTube or Facebook’s purchase of Instagram. And then there are the obvious trainwrecks. General Electric’s shopping spree over the past decade comes to mind.