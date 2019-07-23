Opinion SECOND TAKE: THE FINANCIAL TIMES Oil on troubled waters in the Gulf Why have markets have paid little heed to the seizure of a British-flagged tanker? BL PREMIUM

Bow and stern are two shipping terms that hint at respectfulness. There is not much of that in the Gulf in recent weeks. A tit-for-tat struggle over oil tankers in this important region for the crude trade has generated plenty of headlines. Yet markets have paid little heed — even following Iran’s boarding of a British-flagged tanker. One reason has to do with the paucity of British vessels there. Another is that the Gulf’s market share of seaborne crude has fallen in recent years.