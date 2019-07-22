Opinion Naspers is poised for its next corporate transformation Planned listing of part of Tencent stake and global internet assets on the Amsterdam bourse is a bid to fix huge share price discount of Africa’s most valuable company BL PREMIUM

It is Africa’s SoftBank: the continent’s most valuable company by virtue of owning a significant piece of one of Asia’s tech giants. Naspers — a publisher once condemned as a mouthpiece of the apartheid regime in SA — has quietly become one of the world’s biggest internet investors thanks to a stake in China’s Tencent that it originally paid $32m for in 2001. Its near 30% stake in the Hong Kong-listed gaming and WeChat giant, is now worth $133bn.