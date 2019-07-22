Naspers is poised for its next corporate transformation
Planned listing of part of Tencent stake and global internet assets on the Amsterdam bourse is a bid to fix huge share price discount of Africa’s most valuable company
22 July 2019 - 09:41
It is Africa’s SoftBank: the continent’s most valuable company by virtue of owning a significant piece of one of Asia’s tech giants. Naspers — a publisher once condemned as a mouthpiece of the apartheid regime in SA — has quietly become one of the world’s biggest internet investors thanks to a stake in China’s Tencent that it originally paid $32m for in 2001. Its near 30% stake in the Hong Kong-listed gaming and WeChat giant, is now worth $133bn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.