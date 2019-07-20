Opinion LUNCH WITH THE FT: Karen Armstrong: ‘I’d like to feel the world has been a little bit better because I’ve lived in it’ We shouldn’t think that the ‘last frantic gasp’ of fundamentalism will be anything other than ugly and prolonged BL PREMIUM

“I always say,” Karen Armstrong admits with a conspiratorial grin, “that God bought me that place.” She is referring to the north London house she paid for with the proceeds of her series of bestsellers on religion — and Islam in particular.