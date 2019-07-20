How one tech firm’s spyware can get all your Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon data
NSO’s smartphone malware, Pegasus, has apparently evolved to capture the much greater trove of data stored beyond a phone in the cloud, such as a full history of a target’s location data, archived messages and photos
20 July 2019 - 09:37
Tel Aviv/London — The Israeli company whose spyware hacked WhatsApp has told buyers its technology can surreptitiously scrape all of an individual’s data from the servers of Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft, according to people familiar with its sales pitch.
