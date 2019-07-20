Opinion Crossing the creepy line of privacy, cameras, apps and when to get a haircut According to Chris Carson, if we can live in a society where you can walk safely down an alley, the creepy line goes away BL PREMIUM

A few years ago, a computer scientist called Chris Carson had a realisation. Soon the streets would be filled with self-driving cars, using high-quality cameras to navigate. What if those cameras could also be trained to recognise licence plates and spot traffic offences? It would be like having a hyper-efficient traffic cop on every corner.