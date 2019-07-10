Opinion financial times THE BIG READ: João Lourenço is changing the face of Angola, but not all of its MPLA faces The new Angolan president is saying all the right things and has secured one of Africa’s largest credit facilities from the IMF — but sceptics remain BL PREMIUM

Luanda — Not far from the flashy skyscrapers of downtown Luanda, the capital of one of Africa’s supposedly richest countries, is a public morgue. Celestino Chivava, who worked in the Angolan oil industry until he lost his job after the price collapse of 2014, describes how families wash the bodies of their loved ones on a slab outside.