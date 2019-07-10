Christine Lagarde: showing women how to overcome imposter syndrome
10 July 2019 - 10:59
Once again, Christine Lagarde is breaking the glass ceiling — and facing a chorus of doubters. They have valid concerns this time.
Once again, Christine Lagarde is breaking the glass ceiling — and facing a chorus of doubters. They have valid concerns this time.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.