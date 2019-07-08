Opinion

BlackRock’s Rachel Lord on her meteoric rise at world’s biggest money manager

Lord oversees an investment empire managing nearly 5,000 people and $1.76-trillion, a larger sum than any of her peers

BL PREMIUM
08 July 2019 - 20:24 Peter Smith

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.