LUNCH WITH THE FT: Abigail Disney on ‘that f***ing mouse’ and being a relative pauper
Her documentary career has taken her from Sudan to North Korea, but her next project will hit closer to home, taking on what she calls Milton Friedman’s ‘capitalist fundamentalism’
06 July 2019 - 09:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.