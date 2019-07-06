Opinion

DAVID PILLING: Are tech firms enabling old patterns of extraction in Africa?

If Jumia is not really African, say its critics, is it not merely the latest iteration in a long history of exploitation?

BL PREMIUM
06 July 2019 - 09:03 David Pilling

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.