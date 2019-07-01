Opinion

Is the dollar’s reign coming to an end?

As Donald Trump increasingly wields the US currency as a weapon there is a growing appetite to shake off its stranglehold, but are there any real contenders to the throne?

BL PREMIUM
01 July 2019 - 14:01 Sam Fleming

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.