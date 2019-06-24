Why a long economic recovery is not necessarily a better one

Global markets begin the week lower as fears mount that the US and China won’t bury the hatchet over trade later this week
Debt has papered over myriad problems in the US economy in recent years, from rising inequality to stagnant wages
Judges rule against Donald Trump’s administration and in favour of Los Angeles streetwear designer Erik Brunetti
MPs will spend nine hours on Tuesday debating the speech, writes Genevieve Quintal
The company recorded a pre-tax loss of R73m compared with last year’s R82m loss
The ratings agency points to dire consequences of the wealth gap for the economy and the social fabric
Managers warn of hype in otherwise profitable sector
Regulation 28 limits the extent to which retirement funds may invest in individual assets and asset classes, but there's way more to it than that, writes Hilan Berger
SA have two games to rescue their Nations Cup quest
Selling pint: reap the benefits of about five hours’ conventional exercise in the gym in just 20 minutes
