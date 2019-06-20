MARTIN WOLF: Narendra Modi’s second term confirms rise of Hindu nationalism over secularism

The US Federal Reserve says the case for accomodative monetary policy has strengthened, boosting risk assets, with gold miners faring best
The usually festive Brimstone AGM had a slight edge to proceedings this year
One veteran Hong Kong official who has worked with Lam and her predecessors says they all enter office thinking they can keep Beijing's authoritarian instincts in check
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the Bosasa donation to Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign could pose a significant threat to his leadership
Naspers has invested R30m in SouthSweep, a cleaning service, which ‘has created jobs for more than 10,000 people’
Alexander Forbes CEO Isaah Mhlanga talks to Business Day TV about the latest CPI data
In yet another ombud ruling, it is clear the Cape Town-based company exists to con investors and benefit director's hidden interests
Big returns await those who get in early on frontier markets as geopolitical power shifts
Top weight goes to 2018 winner Do It Again
Wanted and The Glenlivet are giving one reader the chance to win two VIP tickets to The Glenlivet JazzTown marquee at the Vodacom Durban July
