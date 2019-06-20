Opinion

Business not the life and soul of the party

After a recent survey, Fortune CEO Alan Murray found that fewer than half the people running the US’s largest companies now identify as Republican

BL PREMIUM
20 June 2019 - 11:12 Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.