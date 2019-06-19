How Hong Kong stood up to Xi Jinping

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities talk to Business Day TV
If ours were an accountable society, Bathabiele Dlamini would be banned from further association with gender struggles
Most of the record 71-million displaced people have fled to neighbouring countries
Multi-member constituencies would bring the benefits of proportional voting and the direct election of MPs
Automotive group says sales are likely to be flat in the continuing tough trading conditions
Business confidence has not been this low since Pravin Gordhan was fired as finance minister in 2017 and the outlook remains grim
Reckless lending is rampant and it's going largely unpunished, writes Angelique Ardé
Specialised low risk property company’s rental income, gross lettable area and occupancy level increased in the year to March 2019
It is difficult to predict which Bafana team will pitch up at the Nations Cup
An opportunity to glimpse the unspoilt beauty of Botswana from a gateway to the Okavango
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.