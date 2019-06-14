MARTIN WOLF: New leadership must face up to implications of no-deal Brexit

The local currency has steadied on Friday morning as focus shifts to upcoming risk events, including next week’s US Federal Reserve policy announcement
It makes profound educational sense to promote children on grounds that they have mastered the content of one grade
White House press secretary was among the longest tenured of an inner circle that has experienced record turnover among senior staff
Cyril Ramaphosa had to walk back the ANC secretary-general’s comments on the Reserve Bank – a move that simply gives the lie to the party’s façade of unity
A showdown is looming between Kumba Iron Ore and the last remaining residents of Dingleton, which has gradually been abandoned as the mine expands its operations into the area
RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux talks to Business Day TV about SA Inc’s pessimism
The Financial Planning Institute says the change to ‘registered financial practitioner’ will benefit the industry
It can take nerve to stick to an investment plan, but the sins of greed and pride glue you to a dud investment
Although considered the lesser cyclist, the Welshman’s victories have been no fluke, and he aims to prove it
A glimpse of what to expect going into the second half of 2019 (and the trends we’re dying to forget)
