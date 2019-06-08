Why bankers can't stop running

The rand had lost 2.33% against the dollar for the week, its biggest weekly loss since mid-February
The quarterly results from Stats SA are much worse than expected
US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose 5% import tariffs on all Mexican goods starting on Monday if Mexico did not commit to do more to tighten its borders
South Africans' concerns that SA is caught in an unavoidable downward spiral cannot simply be dismissed as paranoia
Shares in the troubled maker of Bettaway vitamins have slumped on debt concerns and forced share sales by a former director
7.9% of learners surveyed cite family commitments (this disproportionately affects young girls), according to the Stats SA General Household Survey
The increased threshold announced this week determines whether or not you need to file a tax return, not an increase in the amount of tax-free income you enjoy
Jubilee could be a little gem in the PGM and base metals segment but investors appear to be completely overlooking the share
South Africans will need the comeback of them all to progress at World Cup
There is an inherent contradiction between my desire to nail down precisely the meaning of Tillmans’s work, and his determination to leave room for interpretation, writes Tobias Buck
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.