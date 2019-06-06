PHILIP STEPHENS: Thanks to Donald Trump, Boris Johnson will not be held to account for his habitual lying
The single thread of consistency running through Boris Johnson's career has been a readiness to change tack in the cause of personal advancement
06 June 2019 - 13:24
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.