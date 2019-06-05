THE BIG READ: Can the Kremlin control the internet?

The local currency is under pressure from dismal economic data, as well as political risk around the role of the Reserve Bank
Russia may have left it too late for its 'doomsday device' to take total control of the internet
Demand spurs budget airline to add another route from Lanseria Airport
Energy analyst Chris Yelland talks to Business Day TV about what lies ahead for the country’s energy sector
The miner’s job cuts are fewer than the 6,670 it warned of in February as it saves one shaft from immediate closure
Subdued global economic activity has caused SA’s growth momentum to subside, Sacci says
Sars announces dates and changes for returns, including tax on crypto-currency, which is deemed an asset
Jubilee could be a little gem in the PGM and base metals segment but investors appear to be completely overlooking the share
Coach still to decide on some positions ahead of Sunday's squad announcement
Skultuna teams up with British designer Ilse Crawford to grow the brand’s brass range
