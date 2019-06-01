LUNCH WITH THE FT: There is no magic bullet to make you live longer: Laura Deming, anti-ageing pioneer
Scientists think they are the only ones, ‘but almost always the ideas were at the point where someone would have thought of them’
01 June 2019 - 08:18
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.