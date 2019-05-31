Apple needs to face up to new realities

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico to stem the flow of illegal immigrants, prompting risk aversion on markets
Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggests developers may be legally entitled to challenge Apple over the App Store commission
Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits University’s school of economics and business science, talks to Business Day TV
Ramaphosa's accommodative cabinet may be strategic in keeping the ANC stable and even in power for the next 25 years, but it compromises performance-based economic ambitions
Shares hit worst level since February 2009 after the chemicals and fertiliser maker says it plans to raise R2bn in new equity
The steepest increase at the pump for motorists in four years in April drove input costs to their highest level since November 2018
From slashing fees to freebies, First National Bank shows rivals that it is upping the ante
Financial Mail names the top analysts for 2019
South Africans wait in anticipation as Proteas make another go at the elusive title in England
Aspire Art’s sale in Joburg this weekend emphasises segments where there is potential for growth rather than relying on traditional 20th-century work
