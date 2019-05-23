US and Europe no longer planets apart

Local bourse suffers broad losses on Thursday morning as heavyweight Naspers slumps almost 4% amid a host of risk events
Our labour landscape cannot be shoehorned into an international definition
The Gordon Institute of Business Science is to host an evening with former SA president Kgalema Motlanthe
Two very senior and capable women are the best candidates to become deputy president
Complaints of Model 3s with dents and sloppy paint jobs show the pressure Tesla is under to deliver to a demanding market
Nedbank Senior Economist Nicky Weimar talks to Business Day TV about the consumer price index data
The ombud said the ‘in duplum rule’, which protects debtors from being buried under a mountain of debt, was applicable in this case
Nvidia, the darling of the momentum-chasing investment crowd, last week released quarterly results that confirmed it was in a slump
Du Preez to become most capped Blitzbok at tournament this weekend
The luxury car company is celebrating its 100th anniversary in very rich style with the release of a limited edition book that costs R3.7m
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.