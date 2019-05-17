Dollar dominance is likely for some time to come

Risk aversion sets in as Shanghai shares drop with Trump targeting Huawei; the dollar, yen and pound are all faring poorly
But if change is to happen, eventually, it’s likely to come from fintech and crypto-currencies, writes Gillian Tett
In the DRC, a fifth of about 1,700 known and suspected Ebola infections were reported in the past three weeks alone
Arthur Fraser says review panel report on State Security Agency seeks to mislead the head of state and render the state vulnerable to external security threats
The news from the once revered company is bad, but not Steinhoff bad
The rating agency’s lead sovereign analyst for SA, Lucie Villa, talks to Business Day TV about some of the headwinds facing the country
Sars clarifies when and how your employer can provide transport without you being taxed on the benefit
High-equity unit trusts remain popular for their healthy returns, but low-equity investments look rather pedestrian over 20 years
The team and their fans knew the Uefa probe was not going away after allegations that millions of pounds in ‘sponsorship’ were a façade
Once called atrocious by furious Parisians, the pyramid is now a revered landmark with 10-million visitors to the Louvre just in 2018
