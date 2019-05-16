JANAN GANESH: Donald Trump needs more playmates in the White House

Investors await further developments in the US-China trade war, but the local currency is still benefiting from positive post-election sentiment
Selloff in telecoms company due to expected cataclysmic fall after the kick in the pants has been mild, but attack on ecommerce firm worked
The commission says despite increase in indelible agent, application of Vaseline enabled voters to remove ink mark
ANC prepares to put together a crack team to co-ordinate economic planning
Philip Jansen hopes the share scheme will get staff behind his plans to overhaul the UK’s dominant phone company, and improve morale
Moody's analyst says SA's credit rating remains at risk without effective policies to reverse low growth, steadily rising debt and leveraged state-owned enterprises
Scammers are seemingly working around the clock to create fake copies of bank websites and impersonate bank staff, the ombud warns
We analyse Cheree Dyers, CEO of Prescient Investment Management
Trainer Snaith transports Do It Again and Snowdance to Durban in build-up to July
Infographic shows the most expensive streets for residential property buyers
