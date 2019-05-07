THE LEX COLUMN: Space tourism not so far, far away

JSE expected to get off to a slow and mixed start
IRR polling predicts a major shake-up for SA in the elections, with the ANC faring dismally and the EFF causing a shocK
Ramaphosa has cast himself as the change candidate despite being Jacob Zuma's deputy during rampant state capture
The governing party is clearly going to need a partner
Guy Hayward has been in the job less than five years
Production improving, but still not high enough
An extract from TJ Strydom's unauthorised biography of titled Christo Wiese: Risk & Riches
Exchange control requirements must be fulfilled
The Proteas may well go to the World Cup galvanised by the intransigence of their bosses
Recent years have seen problematic revelations about how personal data are being used
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.