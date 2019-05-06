JANAN GANESH: If we hate hipsters so much, why do we emulate them?

Denis Yevdokimov says the plane lost contact and needed to switch to emergency control mode ‘because of lightning’ on the Aeroflot flight to the Arctic city of Murmansk
While we’re happy enough to defer to their superior taste, no-one wants to acknowledge our debt to it
The failure of the so-called long rains that usually sweep East Africa between March and May has caused widespread crop failure
All the news, views and analysis
Famous Brands, which bought the UK’s GBK chain for £120m in 2016, has already written down the value of that business by more than R1bn
Province of Guangdong is the centre of country’s export-led manufacturing industries from which traders source goods needed in Sub-Saharan Africa
An extract from TJ Strydom's unauthorised biography of titled Christo Wiese: Risk & Riches
As there are only so many hours in a day it is important to budget your time in the same way you budget money
The Crusaders risked playing without their backline decision-makers and gave the Sharks a window of opportunity
Recent years have seen problematic revelations about how personal data are being used
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.