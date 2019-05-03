When considering Caster Semenya, what is elite sport, anyway, other than a festival of inequality?

Gold is down about 1.2% so far this week, with silver and palladium also dipping slightly
If sport were truly fair, we would all be on the podium, writes Anjana Ahuja
The fund is eyeing Uber’s IPO with its CEO wishing more tech companies would go public so the fund can get in early
Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke joins Business Day TV to discuss whether this improvement can be sustained
Just 8% voted against the policy at its AGM, particularly impressive given CEO Mark Cutifani’s total package more than doubled in 2018
The motor industry’s trade deficit narrowed by more than 7% in 2018 with the total value of all automotive imports being R219.1bn
We question Bidvest CEO-designate Mpumi Madisa
Private equity allocations are rising, writes Pedro van Gaalen
The decision to force her to reduce her natural testosterone is a blatantly racist move against her, and no-one else
Hospital staff administered adrenaline despite an order not to resuscitate
