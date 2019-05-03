Opinion

Use of bots for crypto trade undermines notion of fair trade and people power

New study reveals bots-enabled unfair trading similar to that of monetary currency trading

BL PREMIUM
03 May 2019 - 05:03 Gillian Tett

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.