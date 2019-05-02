THE FT COLUMN: Barclays must mount a defence against maverick investor activist Edward Bramson

Japan and China’s markets are shut for public holidays but a CNBC report lifts China trade deal hopes
The bank should be wary of this maverick interloper who wants to join the board and rip up its strategy — and the bank sh
Britain's parliament has declared a symbolic climate change ‘emergency’ in a nod to the increasingly vocal activist movement.
The SA Institute of Race Relations’ head of politics and governance, Gareth van Onselen, talks to Business Day TV
VW says it expects its return on sales for its passenger cars business to be at the lower end of its 6.5%-7.5% margin target for the year
The seasonally adjusted Absa PMI rose by 2.2 points in April — the first increase in three months
We question Bidvest CEO-designate Mpumi Madisa
Pension funds adjudicator finds that the fund followed the law to the letter by paying into the deceased's estate
The national body says it is shocked and disappointed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling on testosterone regulations
With the 50th anniversary of iconic Nissan GT-R and Seiko milestones, it's time for celebration
