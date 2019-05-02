Martin Wolf: Ten ways politics of the centre can restore hope in democracy

Chair Jerome Powell dashes investors’ hopes of a near-term rate cut
Populists are having a field day in a climate of mistrust, but all is not lost in the fight for a just world
The Johannesburg mayor talks to Business Day TV about his plans to revive the city’s CBD
The SA Institute of Race Relations’ head of politics and governance, Gareth van Onselen, talks to Business Day TV
Curro Holdings and Famous Brands chair Santie Botha will take over from June 1
The motor industry has come a long way since 1994, when ridiculous protectionist measures made it unsustainable. Now, government’s new motor industry policy sets ambitious long-term targets for jobs, ...
We question Bidvest CEO-designate Mpumi Madisa
Pension funds adjudicator finds that the fund followed the law to the letter by paying into the deceased's estate
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Semenya appeal. Here are some reactions
Down the drag, and with its contemporary grey exterior, Van Der Linde is hard to miss
