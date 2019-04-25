Opinion

We can avoid AI brats by teaching our robots well

Just as nurture plays a role in raising ethical children, it’s no different when it comes to AI

BL PREMIUM
25 April 2019 - 12:42 David Oskandy

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.