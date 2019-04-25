Idea that anything is an improvement on Brexit shambles simply ignores Brexit’s nature

The rand’s losing streak continues, as global-growth concerns push the dollar to a two-year high against a basket of major currencies
The technical and economic factors that explain we ended up in such an electrically charged mess, are a good place to start, writes Guy Joubert
Scores of Ahmadi Muslims have been thrown out of their accommodation by landlords, say officials
But the ANC says it is not giving up Nkandla and other rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal just yet
Paying R3.5bn for what is considered a relatively low risk is being seen by shareholders and analysts as overly generous
Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI) quickened to 6.2% in March
We question Michael Ten Hope, the CEO of Cavico (House of Busby, Cavi Brands)
Residential landlords may have to accept lower rentals on lease renewals as more flats and townhouses stand empty
The skin-tight offering from Japanese manufacturers Asics claims to use 30 different fabrics for the 'unstoppable' kit
This home in the Western Cape coastal town of Hermanus features spacious living areas and four bedrooms
