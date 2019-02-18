Populists have a point, the old system has to change

Consider the Danish model of “flexicurity” which allows employers to dismiss workers relatively easily, but compensates those same workers with generous social security and mandatory life-long learning provisions. This model requires unions and workers to shift their focus from “job security” to “income security”. And employers must accept the price of flexibility is higher taxes and more investment in people.

We also need to make part-time work easier, with benefits that are portable. As part-time work becomes more common, these flexible workers must be provided with greater security, as in the Netherlands, where about half of workers are part-time.

There are also familiar, albeit difficult, reforms to make our governments more truly democratic. This includes reducing the influence of special interests, enforcing term limits, encouraging politicians to be honest with the public, and decentralising more decisions to give citizens more real power.

Perhaps the most difficult challenge will be to develop a counter-narrative on identity that defines who “we” are. This has become more complicated in globalised and multicultural societies.

Much of the discussion about identity in recent years has focused on those things that make us different — race, gender, sexual orientation and religion. Things that bind us — shared values, history, food, sport and national events — deserve more emphasis. Consider the impact of the London Olympics or The Great British Bake Off in defining an inclusive sense of Britishness. Or the unity fostered by the diverse French football team at the 2018 World Cup.

Populists are succeeding because mainstream parties have failed to provide a credible vision for shared prosperity, economic security and common identity.

History suggests how this story will play out. Populists will occupy the state, engage in patronage, suppress critics and try to thwart independent judges, regulators and the media. They will also overspend to buy off their supporters, ending in either a fiscal or balance of payments crisis or both.

To ward off the populist threat, we cannot pretend that the old system was fine, but must address the very legitimate grievances that populists identified, while retaining the values of democracy and pluralism that they are trying to destroy.

Shafik is director of the London School of Economics and Political Science

© Financial Times, 2019