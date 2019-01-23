FINANCIAL TIMES
FT COMMENT: Friction grows between Indian government and central bank
Prime minister Narendra Modi has been centralising power and wants greater control over the Reserve Bank of India too
23 January 2019 - 05:02
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.