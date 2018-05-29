FT COMMENT: After Ireland’s abortion vote the North should be next
In percentage terms, this weekend’s result was almost an exact reversal of the 1983 vote, when two-thirds backed the introduction of the eighth amendment
29 May 2018 - 05:51
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.