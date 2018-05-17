FT COLUMN: Donald Trump is playing with matches in the Middle East
If this is how the US president conducts diplomacy, what need is there for war? Alas, prospects for a real war are growing rapidly
17 May 2018 - 08:59
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.