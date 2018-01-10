Why it is time to change the way we measure the wealth of nations
GDP is a child of the manufacturing age: good at keeping track of ‘things you can drop on your foot’, it struggles to make sense of the services that comprise about 80% of modern economies
10 January 2018 - 06:11
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.