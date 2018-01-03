Money: more than paper and a few spiffy motifs

For artists, money fascinates and appals in equal measure. It is seen as something dirty that compromises their creative freedom. Yet at the same time it is craved.

Many artists have taken this symbiotic relationship to an extreme and have made art out of money, literally. Usually, the state has taken a dim view of their efforts, viewing them as counterfeiting or acts of vandalism.

The late JSG Boggs, an American artist known for his beautiful replicas of banknotes from around the world tweaked to his own tastes (think "Kunstbank of Bohemia" on a $5,000 bill), fell foul of the law on several occasions. A plan to photocopy $1m-worth of Boggs bills and circulate them led to a crackdown by US Secret Service agents.

It is easy to see why governments view the acts of these money makers as a threat. Rather like bitcoin, they challenge the state’s position as the monopoly issuer of currency. So I was surprised when the Bundesbank said it was giving one artist the chance to do what many of us dream of doing: create his own banknotes.

To commemorate the opening of its new Money Museum in Frankfurt, the German central bank hired Michael Riedel, a conceptual artist, to design his own money. He even got to use the same paper as the real thing — a decision that caused some controversy within the bank.

The exhibition, which runs until the end of February, is worth a look for anyone who has ever wondered how banknotes, which often cost little to produce, exert so much power over us.

Riedel’s notes sufficiently resemble actual currency — not only are they made from the same paper, but they are the same denominations and the same size — to have the hard-to-replicate aura of real money.

They are also well designed — better designed, in fact, than the euro banknotes themselves, which must be among the most boring ones in the world.

Riedel’s notes are monochrome and he has messed with the numerals and created horizontal and vertical stripes, which, if you look closely enough, feature years of e-mail correspondence between him and his art gallery. Behind one glass cabinet are wallets filled with one note of each design — for some denominations there are more than one — that the artist will put on sale.

It is clever. But does the art have any value as currency? No. Tellingly, it was only insured for the price of the materials used. The wallets will sell for less than the face value of the notes inside.

Think about it too hard and all money comes to seem like a kind of confidence trick. Even the highest denomination banknotes cost cents to make, yet command values many times that. But if Riedel is trying to pull a fast one he ultimately fails, since it is hard to imagine anyone accepting his notes in exchange for something. It is often said that money is as money does — and this doesn’t.

What made Boggs such a threat was that his notes were actually used to buy things. That made them coveted — to the extent that the lucky recipients could then sell them on to art dealers for multiples of their face value. The reason: as beautifully hand-drawn replicas of treasured motifs, Boggs’s bills were rare. Riedel, by contrast, stacks his notes high, each denomination creating its own cityscape enclosed in glass. There are simply too many of them — 300,000 in all.

When there is too much money sloshing around in the economy, we get inflation. The same thing happens here — desire is diminished by abundance. Art imitates life — with the added irony that while inflation might remain almost non-existent in the real world, one need only look at a few recent auctions to see that in the art market it is rampant.

No one will ever feel hard done by because they do not possess "a Riedel". These pieces of paper will never inspire us to do anything brilliant — or crazy, for that matter. But perhaps that is the point: to remind us that there are few surer signs of genuine power than the ability to make real money. The central banks create the value. We just buy into it.

