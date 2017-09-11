The FT Big Read: Bell Pottinger — strained relations
Bell Pottinger insiders say the seeds of the disaster were sown in the breakdown in relations between Tim Bell and James Henderson, write David Bond and Matthew Garrahan
11 September 2017 - 13:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.