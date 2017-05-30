THE FT COLUMN: Competition is not for losers — even in the digital era
The Disrupt and Decay schools tell two very different stories about tech and our economic future, with potentially dramatic consequences for the choices we make
30 May 2017 - 10:10
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.