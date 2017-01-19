US leader wrong to shrug off EU

For seven decades, successive US presidents have treated European integration and defence co-operation as squarely in the US’s economic interests, underwriting peace and prosperity across the West. This week, president-elect Donald Trump was asked in an interview whether a strong EU or strong sovereign nations served US interests. His answer: "I don’t think it matters much for the US ... I don’t really care whether it is separate or together."

Trump’s professed indifference is fundamentally wrong-headed. Allies matter, especially proven ones. Trump’s pronouncements may soon be subject to revision, as many of his statements are. They are irresponsible and dangerous all the same.

Of course, Trump’s comments are consistent with the political principles that swept him to victory in November’s election. The pillars of his world-view are national identity, tight borders, zero-sum mercantilist economics and disdain for business regulation. He thinks — with some justice — that Europe stands for cosmopolitanism, open borders, free trade and comprehensive regulation. For Trump, politics is a series of deals, each with a winning and losing side. This extends to the EU, which he dismisses as "a vehicle" for Germany, the continent’s "winner". By definition, the other members must be losers.

No wonder, then, that the president-elect should see Brexit as a personal vindication. He roots more or less openly for further defections from the EU club. His Euroscepticism is contrary to the economic wellbeing and security of the US. Trump’s plans to boost growth depend on global demand and stable financial markets. If the EU stumbles badly, recession or financial crisis is a near-term likelihood. Lower trend growth in the long term would follow, if hard borders and tariffs were to spring up. This will not make Europe a better market for US goods.

London, January 17.