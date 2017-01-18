Barack Obama leaves complicated legacy for black America
For African-Americans life has not changed much under Obama, but he may have been constrained from focusing on black issues because he is black, writes Neil Munshi
18 January 2017 - 17:42 PM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.