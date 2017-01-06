Tale of three cities reflects possible scenarios for China’s troubled economy

When China’s stock market and currency plunged last January, many global investors assumed the end was near. After years of debt-fuelled stimulus used to fund investment in housing, infrastructure and excess manufacturing capacity, many believed the bubble was finally bursting.

It didn’t. China’s economy is expected to have met the government’s target of at least 6.5% growth of GDP for 2016. The stock market has stabilised and is up 19% since its low point in late January 2016.

Rising commodity prices have pulled factory-gate prices back into positive territory after more than four years of deflation. The currency has continued its decline, but in an orderly manner.

Yet few think China’s fundamental economic challenges have been dealt with. The relatively strong growth performance came at the cost of adding further leverage to the economy and falling back on smokestack industries. Many economists believe that by pursuing overly ambitious short-term growth targets while delaying necessary but painful reforms, policy makers are only storing up trouble.

"The basic problem is they’ve got a growth target that’s unrealistic," says Jonathan Anderson, principal at Emerging Advisors Group in Shanghai and a former China head for the IMF. "They [the leadership] are talking about, ‘Instead of 6.5%, let’s go for maybe 6.2% or 6.1%’. Well, that’s nice, but you have to go from 6.5% to 3% to knock this back," he says, predicting that China will eventually suffer a financial crisis if leverage keeps rising at the current pace.

Global Consequences

China’s total debt load had reached 255% of GDP by the end of June, up from 141% in 2008 and well above the average of 188% for emerging markets, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

It is not just a domestic concern. China contributed a third of global GDP growth in 2015. If its economy slows sharply, the effects would be felt worldwide.