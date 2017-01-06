CHINA CRISIS
Tale of three cities reflects possible scenarios for China’s troubled economy
Beijing’s options are narrowing and it faces stagnation — or even crisis — unless it reforms, write Gabriel Wildau, Yuan Yang and Tom Mitchell
When China’s stock market and currency plunged last January, many global investors assumed the end was near. After years of debt-fuelled stimulus used to fund investment in housing, infrastructure and excess manufacturing capacity, many believed the bubble was finally bursting.
It didn’t. China’s economy is expected to have met the government’s target of at least 6.5% growth of GDP for 2016. The stock market has stabilised and is up 19% since its low point in late January 2016.
Rising commodity prices have pulled factory-gate prices back into positive territory after more than four years of deflation. The currency has continued its decline, but in an orderly manner.
Yet few think China’s fundamental economic challenges have been dealt with. The relatively strong growth performance came at the cost of adding further leverage to the economy and falling back on smokestack industries. Many economists believe that by pursuing overly ambitious short-term growth targets while delaying necessary but painful reforms, policy makers are only storing up trouble.
"The basic problem is they’ve got a growth target that’s unrealistic," says Jonathan Anderson, principal at Emerging Advisors Group in Shanghai and a former China head for the IMF. "They [the leadership] are talking about, ‘Instead of 6.5%, let’s go for maybe 6.2% or 6.1%’. Well, that’s nice, but you have to go from 6.5% to 3% to knock this back," he says, predicting that China will eventually suffer a financial crisis if leverage keeps rising at the current pace.
Global Consequences
China’s total debt load had reached 255% of GDP by the end of June, up from 141% in 2008 and well above the average of 188% for emerging markets, according to the Bank for International Settlements.
It is not just a domestic concern. China contributed a third of global GDP growth in 2015. If its economy slows sharply, the effects would be felt worldwide.
Yet crisis in China is not inevitable. Experts broadly see three possibilities: an optimistic scenario in which aggressive reforms enable consumption to develop fast enough to take up the slack from the decline in heavy industry; a "Japan scenario" in which delayed reforms lead to a decade of slow growth; or an acute financial crisis sparked by a wave of defaults.
The Financial Times travelled across China to three cities — from the southwest to the east and north — that are already beginning to reflect the country’s options: rebalance, stagnate, or face an acute crisis.
Qingdao, Shandong
There is much to be gloomy about when surveying the Chinese economy. With few exceptions, domestic property markets are either overheated like Qingdao’s, or overbuilt. Corporate indebtedness is dangerously high yet credit continues to expand at twice the rate of the underlying economy.
However, China’s economy has risen to become the world’s second-largest without the existence of entire industries, most of them in the service sector and leisure, which are taken for granted elsewhere. From aviation to yacht-building, industries are emerging that will help offset the decline of coal, steel and other sectors emblematic of the "old economy".
Jeffrey Towson, a business professor at Peking University and a former investment executive at the Saudi Arabia-based Kingdom Holding Company, argues that it is easy to be "too pessimistic" about the Chinese economy. "Looking at macro stuff in China does that to people," he says. "Things are much more optimistic at a micro level."
Towson points to "unlimited demand" for everything from entertainment to healthcare, which are growing at double-digit rates and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Fuelled by these emerging industries, consumption accounts for just over half of China’s GDP. It is boosting Qingdao’s economy, which grew more than 8% in 2015 compared with a national figure of 6.9%.
"You can keep watching more and more movies and taking more and more vacations," Towson says. "That is different from buying a washing machine or a sofa. People don’t buy five washing machines."
At 32, Lily Pei thinks the best days of her career may already be behind her. She came to Village 739, in the foothills of Emei Mountain in Sichuan province, straight from university to work as a sales agent at the booming 739 Semiconductor Factory that gave the village of 3,000 people its name. Having moved to the area with three classmates, she is now the only one left. "They could tell the industry was turning and they were clever enough to get out early," says Pei.
Mao Zedong brought heavy industry to this part of China in the 1960s, thinking the hilly interior would be safe from enemy attack. Locals still refer to neighbouring villages by their factory codes. This post-industrial village is a microcosm of what is sometimes called the "Japan scenario" for China’s development.
"That means 20 years at 0.5% real growth," explains Michael Pettis, professor of finance at Peking University.
He argues that China’s reliance on debt to stimulate growth will end when the economy runs out of room to borrow, leading to the sort of stagnation seen in Japan after its bubble burst in 1992. The danger, he says, will be that as companies shift focus from expanding production to repairing their balance sheets, even loose monetary policy will no longer persuade indebted firms to increase borrowing.
The workers at 739 Semiconductor Factory know what the popping of a bubble feels like. In 2006, when Pei arrived, it had just received investment from the state-owned Dongfang Electric Corporation. It was near the peak of the solar-energy boom and, according to its workers, the company spent more than 4-billion yuan building units to produce polysilicon for solar panels.
Ageing Populace
Barely two years later, the market collapsed. The factory went into formal bankruptcy last year after a drawn-out process, leaving Pei as one of a handful of the 1,200 workers tasked with winding down the operation.
At the local bus stop, another problem is clear. Nearly everyone getting on to the bus swipes an elderly citizen travel card. The combination of deindustrialisation and ageing raises the question of whether China will fall into the "middle-income trap" — a term used to define a range of factors that afflict developing countries as they try to pass a per capita gross national income of roughly $12,000.
Japan’s per capita GDP in 1992 was $21,230 (measured in terms of current purchasing power). By the same metric, China’s per capita GDP last year was only $14,160. China may be entering a slowdown similar to the one that hit Japan, but with two-thirds of the material standard of living. "Slowing down from 6.5% to 4% growth means it will take China 26 years instead of 16 to reach Japan’s current development level," Jackson says.
China may be entering a slowdown similar to the one that hit Japan, but with two-thirds of the material standard of living
Bank employees in the smoggy capital of coal-rich Shanxi remember when the collapse of a provincial coal company in 2014 rippled through the local financial system. Liansheng Group had borrowed heavily from five trust companies, the largest category of nonbank lender to emerge in China over the past five years. When coal prices plummeted due to a slowdown in China’s property and manufacturing sectors, Liansheng found itself unable to repay 5-billion renminbi ($719m).
What happened next illustrates why some analysts believe a concentrated cluster of shadow-bank defaults could be the trigger for a broader financial crisis in China. Crowds of angry investors congregated at the Shanxi headquarters of state-owned banks to demand their "blood and sweat" money back.
"They were actually pretty polite. After they finished eating their boxed lunches, they cleaned up after themselves," says one person who worked at Everbright Bank at the time of the protests in early 2014.
The incident illustrates the dangerous nexus between shadow lenders and large, systemically important commercial banks. Trusts raise funds for their loans by selling high-yielding wealth-management products to investors. For the riskiest trust products, banks typically serve only as sales agents but bear no legal responsibility for product payouts. Yet investors often ignore these technicalities, assuming that state-owned banks — and by implication, the government — stand behind the products they distribute.
For the broader financial system, analysts say the risk is that a string of defaults could shatter the assumption of an implicit guarantee, sparking a run that could leave dozens of banks exposed to a funding crisis.
Smaller banks would be especially vulnerable because they are increasingly reliant on wholesale funding to support their balance sheets. Such funding comes largely from wealth management, as well as the money markets via larger banks.
Yet wealth-management defaults alone would probably be insufficient to spark a crisis. They would have to coincide with a system-wide tightening of liquidity that would magnify the effect of isolated defaults by making it more difficult for banks to fall back on interbank borrowing.
