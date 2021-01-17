National Coronavirus second wave surges across Africa BL PREMIUM

A growing coronavirus second wave is threatening to overwhelm fragile health-care systems across Africa after months of mild impact on the continent, officials have warned.

Authorities in Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, SA and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as international organisations, say hospital capacity and oxygen supplies are running out as the continentwide death rate this month surpassed the global average for the first time...