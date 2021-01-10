SA Covid variant may affect vaccine efficacy, scientists warn
Mutation reduces ability of antibodies to bind to virus and could make some shots less effective
10 January 2021 - 18:43
London/Johannesburg — The new coronavirus variant linked to a surge in Covid-19 cases in SA is not only more infectious than previous forms of the virus but could make some vaccines less effective.
Scientists racing to understand the new strain say they still expect the current crop of approved vaccines to work but are worried that a specific mutation, also identified in a new variant in Brazil, could affect the way the virus responds...
